Steve Jobs' 1973 handwritten job application up for sale as NFT

Steve Jobs mentioned computer and calculator experience as some of his skills in his handwritten job application in 1973.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' handwritten job application from 1973 is up for sale, with an option to buy either an NFT version or the original document.

The one-page application was prepared after Jobs dropped out of Reed College, and three years before he co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976, CNBC reported.

The application does not name a position or company, but says Jobs was interested in electronics tech or design engineer roles. Jobs mentioned computer and calculator experience as some of his skills.

As of July 22 morning, the physical version has a top bid worth $1,000 while the highest NFT bid is $545.93, the news channel reported.

The auction is being organised by London-based entrepreneur Olly Joshi, the report said. The auction will close at 5 pm ET on July 28.

This is the second time that the physical document is being auctioned, after being sold for more than $222,000 in March 2021.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are typically paid for in bitcoin or ethereum. It can be owned by only one person at a time, and cannot be easily transferred.