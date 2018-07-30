App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Korean government may cut tax sops for crypto exchanges

The government justified this move by saying that cryptocurrency brokerage is not effective in generating added value

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges could soon end up becoming ineligible for significant tax benefits from the state.

According to a report by CoinDesk, crypto exchanges in the country have enjoyed tax cuts of 50-100 percent due to a tax law that allowed these exchanges to be listed under the category of start-ups or small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

On Monday, the South Korean government announced that crypto exchanges would now be excluded from this category. Under the new norm, they would only be able to enjoy cuts of 50-100 percent for the first five years, following which they can only apply for cuts of 5-30 percent.

The government justified this move by saying that cryptocurrency brokerage is not effective in generating added value.

related news

A draft of the revised bill will be presented to the country's National Assembly by August 31, following which it will be open for parliamentary debate. A final decision will then be made on when and whether the legislation should take effect.

Only recently, the South Korean government indicated that blockchain startups engaged in research and development could still be eligible for higher tax cuts. This move is part of the government's push for helping emerging technologies in the country.

According to CoinDesk Korea, the government announced in May that it would establish a system of cryptocurrency taxation for investors.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.