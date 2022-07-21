 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korea prosecutors raid crypto exchanges, offices for Luna investigation

Reuters
Jul 21, 2022

Luna's value fell to practically zero in May with the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, which had been pegged to the U.S. dollar and was exchangeable with Luna.

South Korean prosecutors carried out search and seizure operations at local crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, looking for evidence of illegal practice involved in the collapse of crypto-currency Luna in May.

"A total of 15 places, including crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, were searched on Wednesday for proof of allegations," a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, without elaborating.

Investors have made fraud accusations against Korean developers Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, co-founders of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is affiliated with the failed crypto-currency.

Several employees of South Korea-based Terraform Labs were put on a no-fly list last month.

Reuters
