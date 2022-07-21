English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    South Korea prosecutors raid crypto exchanges, offices for Luna investigation

    Luna's value fell to practically zero in May with the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, which had been pegged to the U.S. dollar and was exchangeable with Luna.

    Reuters
    July 21, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    South Korean prosecutors carried out search and seizure operations at local crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, looking for evidence of illegal practice involved in the collapse of crypto-currency Luna in May.

    "A total of 15 places, including crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, were searched on Wednesday for proof of allegations," a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, without elaborating.

    Investors have made fraud accusations against Korean developers Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, co-founders of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is affiliated with the failed crypto-currency.

    Luna's value fell to practically zero in May with the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, which had been pegged to the U.S. dollar and was exchangeable with Luna.

    Several employees of South Korea-based Terraform Labs were put on a no-fly list last month.
    Reuters
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #Luna #South Korea #stablecoin #TerraUSD
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 09:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.