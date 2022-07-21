South Korea prosecutors raid crypto exchanges, offices for Luna investigation

South Korean prosecutors carried out search and seizure operations at local crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, looking for evidence of illegal practice involved in the collapse of crypto-currency Luna in May.
"A total of 15 places, including crypto-currency exchanges and related offices, were searched on Wednesday for proof of allegations," a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, without elaborating.
Investors have made fraud accusations against Korean developers Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, co-founders of blockchain platform Terraform Labs, which is affiliated with the failed crypto-currency.
Luna's value fell to practically zero in May with the collapse of stablecoin TerraUSD, which had been pegged to the U.S. dollar and was exchangeable with Luna.Several employees of South Korea-based Terraform Labs were put on a no-fly list last month.