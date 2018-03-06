Shady Chinese ICO puts actor Ryan Gosling's image as team member, claims to have raised USD 830K

An ICO with a lazily put up website which uses Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling’s stock image as one of its team members, claims to have successfully raked in more than USD 830,000 from 380 gullible investors. Though, the claim could not be verified.

The Chinese initial coin offering going by the name of Miroskii attracted the attention of Reddit, when one user noticed Ryan Gosling’s stock image used as the graphic designer for the startup. The name below the image read Kevin Belanger.

Users on Reddit as well as Twitter found numerous inconsistencies with the ICO. In fact, all the images used on the websites were found to be stock photo actors. TJ Nickerson on Reddit listed the original images or meme from where the website creators ripped them.

The website also fails to provide any background for its members either. For example, the description below Belanger’s name reads: "Experienced graphic designer with a clear focus on identities and illustration." No details about prior work experience are provided.

Moreover, the startup which bills itself as a “crypto revolution” was yet to release its white paper for the ICO—something which is basic for any such offering. The ICO’s website said that its white paper was “coming soon”.

Also Read: Crypto-firm BitConnect shuts its lending platform, coin's price tumbles; investors staring at huge losses

"Miroskii Coin is developed and brought to business by the experts from China, Hongkong, Singapore and Japan to ease the crypto revolution in financial products," the company states on the site.

"It is developed under its own highly secure encrypted decentralized blockchain technology."