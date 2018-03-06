Security expert says North Korea may have raked up to USD 200m in bitcoin transactions last year

A former US security expert has said that North Korea may be have made as much as USD 200 million from bitcoin transactions last year, negating the impact of increasing economic sanctions imposed on the hermit country to an extent.

In an interview with Vox, Priscilla Moriuchi, a former US National Security Agency officer and currently, Director, Strategic Threat Development at Recorded Future said that North Korea was obtaining digital currencies either by mining or hacking.

“I would bet that these coins are being turned into something — currency or physical goods — that are supporting North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile program,” Moriuchi said.

She, in a conversation with Foreign Policy earlier, had informed that she was able to identify several specific thefts of thousands of bitcoin and other forms of digital currency. Though it was difficult to ascertain how many coins did North Korea hold at a time, she added.

“It’s evident that North Korea is evading sanctions,” Moriuchi said. “It could be a substantial source of revenue — we just don’t know when they’re cashing out.”

The timing of cashing out makes it very important as the currency is extremely volatile and its value is known to drop (or rise) as much as 30-40 percent intraday.

The anonymity and security which bitcoin or other cryptocurrency platforms provide, make it a perfect fit for the sanctions-hit nation to raise money. Digital currencies are largely unregulated as their distributed nature makes it hard to regulate them.

The amount raised from cryptocurrencies may not be enough to fund the ballistic missile and nuclear technology but it is adequate to keep them far from shutting down despite a slew of sanctions hitting North Korea’s trade and hence income.

Moriuchi said North Korea operates from multiple bases across the world and not just from its home.

“North Korea cyber operators sent to these foreign operations bases have two jobs. One, to conduct the operations that the North Korean regime tells them to conduct. And two, to earn money. The majority of that money, about 80 to 90 percent, is sent back to the regime, and only a small amount is for the operators themselves to keep,” she adds.