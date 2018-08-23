Securities and Exchange Commission rejects bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposals

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals from ProShares, Direxion and GraniteShares.

For each one of the three rejections, the SEC pointed out that it "emphasises that its disapproval does not rest on an evaluation of whether bitcoin, or blockchain technology more generally, has utility or value as an innovation or an investment". For the three companies, the proposals were unique in a way, that they were tied to the market for bitcoin futures.

As reported by CoinDesk, the rejections came after SEC commissioners’ review of a proposed bitcoin ETF from investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. In the past, the proposal from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss for their proposed bitcoin ETF were struck down.

SEC referred to a letter from bitcoin futures market in the United States, which says that, the current bitcoin futures trading volumes on Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Futures Exchange and CME may not be sufficient to support 100 percent long or short exposure to bitcoin.

Investors would benefit through extra protection by trading exchange-based products for bitcoin. According to SEC, this potential benefit should be examined to see whether the proposal meets each of the applicable requirements of the Exchange Acts.