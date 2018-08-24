SEC to review rejections of nine bitcoin-based ETFs

Moneycontrol News

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will review their disapproval decision of nine bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETF).

The SEC had rejected the proposals from three companies- Proshares, GraniteShares and Direxion. However, CoinDesk reported that now the senior SEC officials will review those orders. No timeline for the completion of the review has been shared as of now.

In a letter addressed to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group senior counsel David De Gregorio, SEC secretary Brent Fields stated that they will notify them if any action is taken by SEC. The same was also communicated in letters to NYSE Group and Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Global Markets,

"In English: the Commission (Chairman and Commissioners) delegates some tasks to its staff. When the staff acts in such cases, it acts on behalf of the Commission. The Commission may review the staff's action, as will now happen here," Commissioner Hester Peirce wrote.

Peirce had announced the news without any reference to the earlier decision of SEC rejecting a proposed bitcoin ETF from investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, for the second time.