Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEC threats prompt John McAfee to refrain from promoting ICOs

Earlier in April, McAfee had revealed that he charges $105,000 per tweet to promote cryptocurrency projects and products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


John McAfee in his recent tweet has said that he will no longer work with any Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) or promote them. The reason cited by McAfee for this decision is 'threats' from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier in April, McAfee had revealed that he charges $105,000 per tweet to promote cryptocurrency projects and products, according to a report by Cointelegaph. Talking about the huge fees he charges for a single tweet, McAfee explained that considering his wide-scale reach in the crypto community, the “cost per investor reached” is only $0.13, which is a fairly good deal for cryptocurrency companies.  

In January, during an interview with Cointelegraph, McAfee was asked whether any company or individual had ever tried to pay him for promoting a project or product. To this, he replied, "I would say definitely they tried to pay me. I'm not going to talk about my personal finances where I make my money or from whom. I set up on stage as it’s my business and it should be everybody's business. And actually, I think it's rude to even ask such questions of people. No offence." When asked whether he felt responsible for the market's manipulative pump-and-dump schemes that are sometimes followed by his tweet, he replied, "Absolutely Not". 

Previously, McAfee had announced plans to release his own 'fiat' currency backed by cryptocurrency. Before that, he had created quite a controversy when he declared a 2020 presidential bid as a way to serve the crypto community. He said that although he's aware that he doesn't have 'chance of winning', the platform will give him an opportunity to tell the 'truth about cryptocurrencies'.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Initial Coin Offerings #John McAfee

