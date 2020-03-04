SC ruling on cryptocurrency trading: Industry chuffed with ruling

In a landmark move, the Supreme Court on March 4 lifted the ban that the Reserve Bank of India had put on banks regarding dealing with virtual currencies like bitcoins and others, thereby opening up the gateway for crypto exchanges to get back to dealing with banking channels and revive their business of facilitating exchange of virtual currency.

The central bank, in order to ring fence banks from any business in virtual currencies, had not only asked them to refrain from having any relationship with these exchange platforms, but also ordered them to exit from such existing relationships.

As an effect, crypto exchanges which allowed customers to buy and sell virtual currencies mostly shut shop and were forced to seek relief from the highest court of law. The relief has finally come and was greeted by celebration in the startup ecosystem which is a big supporter of distributed ledger and virtual currency as modes of exchange for the future.

"Industry is looking forward to work closely with the regulators including The Reserve Bank of India to mitigate all possible risks related to Virtual Currencies and foster the growth of these game changing innovations," said Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council, IAMAI.

Industry players also noted that digital currency is a game changing innovation and the private participants can play a pivotal role in driving adoption in a safe and secure manner where stability of the fiat currency (the Indian Rupee) is not affected.

A detailed look into the Supreme Court judgement reveals a large number of angles to the overall debate around banning private virtual currencies. Firstly, the court has observed how the central bank's diktat only affected the operations for VC exchanges, whereas buying and selling of VCs could go on unabated. Further in the context when VCs themselves are not banned, the Court questioned if exchanges could be stopped from operating in this manner. The court felt if the RBI's move had unintended victims.

Secondly, the court also highlighted that the ban needs to be seen from the angle of right to livelihood as these platforms suffered because of the RBI diktat. The judgement said that prevention of access to banking channels means cutting off the lifeline of a business, which applies to the exchanges.

In view of the proportionality argument, the apex court termed the ban as unconstitutional especially since VCs are not yet banned in the country.

While the crypto ecosystem is overjoyed by the relief from the highest court of the country, there is a decision pending with the Parliament on the matter of banning of virtual currencies. The draft Banning of Crypto Currency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019 seeks to prohibit mining, holding, selling, trade, issuance, disposal or use of cryptocurrency in the country.

"Once that bill gets passed the judgement can be looked at from whole different lens and there will be fresh prohibitions from the central bank. As of now we will wait for directions from the RBI and act accordingly," said a senior banker.”

As per numbers shared by IAMAI, there are 17 lakh verified users of VCs in India with around Rs 1365 crore being held in trusts. Around Rs 5000 crore worth of transactions are done through the three exchanges which are the members of IAMAI. The global market cap of this sector could be around $430 billion with India accounting for anywhere between 2 to 10% of the global VC trading market.

Indian exchanges allowed buying and selling of crypto currencies but transactions had to routed through bank accounts which are regulated instruments. Initially few of the merchant establishments had started accepting bitcoins and other VCs, but most of them have either stopped or shut shop. One of the major use cases for VC was foreign remittance which could make money transfer between geographies almost instantaneous.

It is the nature of such currencies which raised concerns in the regulatory circles, where digital currency is not backed by any physical asset. Further being digital and distributed in nature, it could also undermine the value of the fiat currency, which has been one of the biggest points of concern. Its fluctuations could not be controlled by the central bank which is mandated to manage inflation and value of the Indian currency.

"Cryptocurrency companies should now start focusing on deploying stronger KYC, user data privacy, and AML (Anti-money laundering) policies to reduce room for cryptocurrency transactions to be exploited for illegal activities and tax evasions," said Arpit Ratan, co-founder of Signzy, a regulatory technology startup.