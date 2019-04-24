Samsung working on ethereum-based blockchain, may issue its own token: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on a blockchain network and may also roll out its own token in the near future.

According to a report in CoinDesk, Samsung's blockchain task force, a part of its wireless division, is commissioned to build a blockchain mainnet based on ethereum. However, the ambitious project is still at the “internal experimental” stage.

“Currently, we are thinking of private blockchain, though it is not yet confirmed. It could also be public blockchain in the future, but I think it will be hybrid – that is, a combination of public and private blockchains,” a person familiar with the company's internal matters told the news site.

Once the blockchain mainnet is developed, Samsung will also roll out a “Samsung Coin” token, the report added.

“We expect Samsung Coin to come out in the market, but the direction has not yet been decided,” they added.

Reports further suggest that Samsung’s blockchain task force has been working on the blockchain network for at least a year.

The South Korean conglomerate took its first step in the blockchain space after they rolled out their latest flagship, the Galaxy S10, with functionality to support blockchain-based digital signatures and the ability to store cryptocurrency private keys.

Samsung also unveiled a cryptocurrency wallet earlier this year, which is compatible with ether (ETH) and ethereum-based ERC20 tokens.