App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian government agency to keep vigil on crypto transactions

Rosfinmonitoring, the Russian government agency also responsible for monitoring financial crimes, will enlarge its system to monitor transactions made with cryptocurrencies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Russian government agency is planning to expand its internal systems to keep an eye on cryptocurrencies. This agency will monitor alternative types of transactions including those made with cryptocurrencies.

As reported by Coindesk, Rosfinmonitoring, the Russian government agency also responsible for monitoring financial crimes, will enlarge its system to monitor transactions made with cryptocurrencies.

An improved system allowing for data about crypto wallets tied to certain individuals is also being developed by Moscow Institute for Security and Information Analysis (SPI), with a price tag of about $2.8 million.

related news

Not much is known about the scope of the initiative but according to the documents published through an electronic auction system that registers purchases and purchase requests from Russian agencies, Rosfinmonitoring should get the updated system before the end of the year.

Rosfinmonitoring has also refused to disclose any details about this expansion. Policymakers and legislators in the country have gone back and forth on the question of cryptocurrency oversight and it was reported that Rosfinmonitoring could play a possible role in monitoring transactions on regulated cryptocurrency exchanges.

The list of individuals whose accounts have been blocked in Russia due to terrorism charges includes 8,600 people.  The list of entities has 485 entries, with most of them being various Russian religious organisations. The database also lists 101 foreign entities and 415 foreign individuals.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 05:49 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Russia #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.