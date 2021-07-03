MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Robinhood resolves issue with crypto trading on its platform

Robinhood experienced crypto trading and display issues on its platform for about an hour late Friday.

Reuters
July 03, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
This photo illustration shows the logo of trading application Robinhood on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. (PC-AFP)

This photo illustration shows the logo of trading application Robinhood on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. (PC-AFP)


Robinhood Markets Inc, the app-based brokerage firm, said on Friday it had resolved an outage affecting crypto trading on its platform after briefly experiencing a service interruption.

"We take any interruption in service seriously and we're sorry to anyone impacted by tonight's brief disruption. We've resolved the issue and are here to help if you need us," the company said in a tweet.

Robinhood experienced crypto trading and display issues on its platform for about an hour late Friday.

At one point, more than 1,000 users were complaining about issues with Robinhood in the North America region, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Robinhood, which has been at the center of Wall Street's recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday filed for its initial public offering.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #company #cryptocurrency #Robinhood
first published: Jul 3, 2021 09:32 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

D-Street Talk: Time to move over from H R I T H I K stocks to A K S H A Y stock to tap into emerging opportunities: Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.