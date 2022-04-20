Robinhood Markets signs agreement to acquire crypto app Ziglu

Robinhood Markets Incorporation, a US-based financial services firm, announced on April 19 that it had signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Limited - a UK-based electronic money institution and crypto-asset firm. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“As we look to expand internationally, we’re excited to announce that we’ve signed a deal to acquire Ziglu Limited… With Ziglu, UK-based customers can buy and sell eleven cryptocurrencies, earn yield via its ‘Boost’ products, pay using a debit card, and move and spend money, even abroad, without fees,” Robinhood said in a blogpost.

“Ziglu and Robinhood share a common set of goals, working to reduce the barriers to entry for a new generation of investors, and we’re excited to pursue that mission together,” said Mark Hipperson, Founder and CEO of Ziglu. “As part of Robinhood, we’ll supercharge Robinhood’s expansion across Europe and bring better access to crypto and its benefits to millions more customers.”

“Ziglu’s impressive team of deeply experienced financial services and crypto experts will help us accelerate our global expansion efforts,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. “Together with the Ziglu team, we’ll work to leverage the best of both companies, exploring new ways to innovate and break down barriers for customers across the UK and Europe.”

In the near term, nothing will change for current Ziglu customers. Longer term, we’ll integrate Ziglu more fully into Robinhood, bring the Robinhood brand overseas, and work to expand operations beyond the UK into Europe.