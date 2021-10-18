MARKET NEWS

Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario

Based on blockchain technology, these NFTs give fans a chance to claim ownership over their favourite pieces of cricket history in a tangible, verifiable way.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST

Indian wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant bagged yet another lucrative deal as he signed on with cricket NFT platform Rario. He is the latest cricket star to capitalise on the rising popularity of NFTs by inking the exclusive partnership.

Rario, the world's first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform, enables fans to buy and trade NFTs of their favourite cricketers and international leagues. Pant's association will allow Rario to mint exclusive digital collectibles of the young stalwart's iconic moments on and off the field.

Speaking on the partnership, Rishabh Pant said, "The past year of my career has given me very special moments, like the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. My innings in Gabba is also unforgettable. I am delighted to sign with Rario since the fans and I can preserve and enjoy these moments in a new way. I am really enjoying my cricket right now, and am certain there will be many more such innings that we can fondly look back at."

Recently, Rario also announced that they will be soon launching Rario Marketplace, where the users will be able to list and sell the cricket NFTs purchased on the platform. Additionally, it would be an opportunity for those who missed out buying the NFTs earlier.

Cricket fans can interact directly with each other to showcase their collection or trade their Rario cards. The Rario Marketplace will recreate the nostalgia of conventional cricket card collection by creating a community for its users.

Rario Co-founder and CEO, Ankit Wadhwa said, "With every passing series, Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as a star not just for the present, but also the future. We are delighted to sign him on and give cricket fans around the world the opportunity to relive his explosive moments. The launch of our marketplace will elevate the fan experience, making it more interactive and dynamic."
PTI
Tags: #cricket #India #NFT #Rishabh Pant
first published: Oct 18, 2021 12:01 pm

