Ripple partners with pop star Madonna's non-profit to raise funds for orphans in Malawi

U.S. pop star Madonna sits beside her adopted Malawian child Mercy James during a visit to Gumulira

Cryptocurrency major Ripple has partnered with US pop-star Madonna to raise funds for orphaned children in Malawi, a landlocked nation in southeast Africa.

Ripple, a cryptocurrency payment service, will match will match all public donations in support of the cause received from Facebook Donations page for the non-profit Raising Malawi.

“We’re honoured to be a part of Raising Malawi’s amazing work with some of the world’s most underserved children and are grateful to our investors at Sound Ventures for making the introduction to us and this important cause,” said Eric van Miltenburg, SVP of Business Operations at Ripple.

The non-profit is co-founded by Madonna and aims to collect $60,000 by August 31 in the honour of pop star’s birthday. In the first two days, the campaign has already raised over $27,000 from 575 people.

“I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most,” Madonna said.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and healthcare. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved.”

Nearly one million children in Malawi have lost one or both parents to HIV/AIDs, leaving them orphaned or without anyone to care for them.

The country is one of the poorest in the world with over half the population below the poverty line.