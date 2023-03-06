 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail digital currencies in cross-border deals won't hit central bank autonomy

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The study was a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Norges Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre.

A project to test cross-border payments using retail central bank digital currencies indicates that the regulators can retain nearly full autonomy, the Bank for International Settlements said in a statement on March 6.

“Project Icebreaker is unique in its proposition. It first allows central banks to have almost full autonomy in designing a domestic retail CBDC. Then it provides a model for that same CBDC to be used for international payments,” said Cecilia Skingsley, Head of the BIS Innovation Hub.

The project was a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Norges Bank, Sveriges Riksbank and the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre. It tested the technical feasibility of conducting cross-border and cross-currency transactions between different experimental retail CBDC systems.

Many central banks, including India, are exploring retail central bank digital currencies.