MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Rapid growth and increasing adoption of crypto assets pose financial stability, challenges: IMF

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

PTI
October 02, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

The rapid growth of the crypto ecosystem presents new opportunities, the IMF has said but also cautioned that the digital currency assets pose financial stability challenges.

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of their units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

Also Read: Top cryptocurrency news on October 2: Major stories on Coinbase, El Salvador and more

The rapid growth of the crypto ecosystem presents new opportunities.

Technological innovation is ushering in a new era that makes payments and other financial services cheaper, faster, more accessible, and allows them to flow across borders swiftly, said in a chapter of its latest report Global Financial Stability Report.

Close

Related stories

Crypto asset technologies have the potential as a tool for faster and cheaper cross-border payments.

Bank deposits can be transformed to stable coins that allow instant access to a vast array of financial products from digital platforms and allow instant currency conversion, said the IMF in its chapter titled The Crypto Ecosystem and Financial Stability Challenges.

Decentralised finance could become a platform for more innovative, inclusive, and transparent financial services, it added.

Despite potential gains, the rapid growth and increasing adoption of crypto assets also pose financial stability challenges, the IMF said.

In a recent interview to PTI, Tobias Adrian, the Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of IMF said that Bitcoin could lead to instability because it is extremely volatile.

It was trading above 65,000 just about earlier this year, and then it came down to below 30,000.

It might go back up, it might go back down.

So if you’re a merchant, and you’re quoting in Bitcoin you’re exposed to this massive volatility.

It is much more volatile than equities or commodities or even exchange rates.

It’s a very, very volatile asset, and that is introducing instability, he said.

It’s fine as an investment asset right. But as a monetary aggregate, it just doesn’t have the right properties, Adrian said.

And let me just add two more problems with that.

One is that transaction costs can be fairly expensive and compared to digital money, as it’s the case in India for example, where you have a real-time gross settlement payment system, it’s actually slow because it’s a distributed ledger, and to know that the transaction has gone through, it has to be verified on all of these different computers.

So, it’s not that instantaneous, and it can be expensive to transact and it’s extremely volatile. It doesn’t have the properties that you want money to have, he said.

The IMF in its report said that challenges posed by the crypto ecosystem include operational and financial integrity risks from crypto asset providers, investor protection risks for crypto-assets and DeFi, and inadequate reserves and disclosure for some stable coins.

In emerging markets, the advent of crypto assets has benefits but can accelerate cryptoisation and circumvent exchange and capital control restrictions.

Increased trading of crypto-assets in these economies could lead to destabilizing capital flows, it said.

Policymakers should implement global standards for crypto-assets and enhance their ability to monitor the crypto ecosystem by addressing data gaps.

As the role of stable coins grows, regulations should correspond to the risks they pose and the economic functions they perform.

Emerging markets faced with cryptoisation risks should strengthen macroeconomic policies and consider the benefits of issuing central bank digital currencies, the report said.

In a joint blog post, three IMF officials Dimitris Drakopoulos, Fabio Natalucci, and Evan Papageorgiou wrote that as crypto assets take hold, regulators need to step up.

Crypto-assets offer a new world of opportunities: Quick and easy payments. Innovative financial services.

Inclusive access to previously unbanked parts of the world. All are made possible by the crypto ecosystem, they wrote. But along with the opportunities come challenges and risks, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #IMF #International Monetary Fund #World News
first published: Oct 2, 2021 09:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.