Qiwi's CEO reveals that 500k bitcoins were mined by a rogue developer in 2011

CEO of Russian e-payments firm Qiwi Sergey Solonin revealed that one of the company's employees mined about 500,000 bitcoins in 2011 using the company's payment terminals.

Solonin made this revelation while addressing students at the Moscow Advanced Communications School on Wednesday.

According to a report in Coindesk, in early 2011, Solonin discovered that one of Qiwi's developers had taken command over the company’s hardware to mine bitcoins exactly when the machines were not in use. He also noted that the developer had made around USD 5 million in just a few months, which was more than the company's profits itself.

He said that he was shocked to learn about the 'gold mine,' especially when the company was struggling to earn three cents on the same terminals.

The developer quit the firm after he was asked to turn in the money he had taken from the company. Following his resignation, as the employees continued mining as per instruction, the network complications became 'unmanageable.'

Qiwi refused to disclose the name of the developer, however, it said that he lost all the coins he stole at a currently failed cryptocurrency exchange.