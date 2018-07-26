App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Qiwi's CEO reveals that 500k bitcoins were mined by a rogue developer in 2011

He said that he was shocked to learn about the 'gold mine,' especially when the company was struggling to earn three cents on the same terminals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

CEO of Russian e-payments firm Qiwi Sergey Solonin revealed that one of the company's employees mined about 500,000 bitcoins in 2011 using the company's payment terminals.

Solonin made this revelation while addressing students at the Moscow Advanced Communications School on Wednesday.

According to a report in Coindesk, in early 2011, Solonin discovered that one of Qiwi's developers had taken command over the company’s hardware to mine bitcoins exactly when the machines were not in use. He also noted that the developer had made around USD 5 million in just a few months, which was more than the company's profits itself.

He said that he was shocked to learn about the 'gold mine,' especially when the company was struggling to earn three cents on the same terminals.

related news

The developer quit the firm after he was asked to turn in the money he had taken from the company. Following his resignation, as the employees continued mining as per instruction, the network complications became 'unmanageable.'

Qiwi refused to disclose the name of the developer, however, it said that he lost all the coins he stole at a currently failed cryptocurrency exchange.

According to a transcript published online, Solonin said that it was this experience that first introduced him to the concept of blockchain, cryptocurrency and its mining.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Trending News #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.