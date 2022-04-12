Pledge launches platform for non-profits to accept crypto donations

Fundraising platform Pledge has started allowing non-profit organisations to accept donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, and instantly convert them to a fiat currency. Among those who have started fundraising on the platform is singer Ariana Grande.

PledgeCrypto offers a free platform where donations go directly to verified charity organisations. Such entities can start accepting crypto donations in minutes, with no technical experience, crypto wallet, KYC or contract required.

“Over 300 million people around the world hold cryptocurrency today and want more than ever to support the causes they care about,” James Citron, CEO of Pledge, said in a statement on April 12. “We’ve made it seamless for anyone to support the world’s largest network of 2+ million verified charities and for charities everywhere to seamlessly accept cryptocurrencies and further power their mission.”

Any user can create a fundraiser page to accept crypto donations for a specific campaign or cause or embed a donation form and button directly on a website.

Additionally, to compensate for the environmental impact of crypto mining and transactions, Pledge is launching a feature where every crypto transaction will support verified carbon offset projects via the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative.

Hundreds of top non-profits have already started accepting crypto through Pledge, according to the platform’s website.

Prominent among them is pop star Ariana Grande, who launched a ‘Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund’ on the platform, aiming to raise $1.5 million. She has promised to match up to $1.5 million in donations with her own money. Over 5,800 people had contributed $725,672 to the fund.

Additional non-profit launch partners for PledgeCrypto include The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, Big Brothers and Big Sisters LA, Streetcode Academy, Worthy of Love, Safe Place for Youth, CoachArt, Goodie Nation and Taraji P Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.