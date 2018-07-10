Over a million computers hacked to mine USD 2m worth of cryptocurrency

Over a million computers were infected in China within a period of two years in a Cryptocurrency mining malware. USD 2 million was allegedly reaped by hackers in different cryptocurrencies after spreading malware across computers in China.

As per a report by a Chinese news outlet Legal Daily, suspects from a computer technology firm were arrested in Da Lian city of China by the police. The accused had allegedly gained control of a large number of computers in order to profit from illicit cryptocurrency mining.

An internet browser plug-in was developed by the hackers. They created and embedded the malware inside the plugin for various purposes. A display ad was shown on the affected computer screens. The outcome of clicking the display ads and installing the plug-ins resulted in infecting over a million computers subsequently. A total of 26 million Digibyte, Decred and Siacoin tokens were mined over the course of two years, says the police.

As per a report by Coindesk, the hackers wanted to mine more minor cryptocurrencies as the crypto mining malware did not require a significant amount of computing power and the back-end mining process is quieter hence less likely to be spotted by victims.

A network of more than 100 agents was developed by the hackers to help propagate the illicit mining software. The report also indicated the developed, such as through working relationships with internet cafes.