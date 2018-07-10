Over a million computers hacked to mine USD 2m worth of cryptocurrency

Hackers mined over $2 million worth of cryptocurrencies over a span of two years. An internet plug-in was created by the hackers which resulted in mining from over a million infected computers in China.
As per a report by a Chinese news outlet Legal Daily, suspects from a computer technology firm were arrested in Da Lian city of China by the police. The accused had allegedly gained control of a large number of computers in order to profit from illicit cryptocurrency mining.
An internet browser plug-in was developed by the hackers. They created and embedded the malware inside the plugin for various purposes. A display ad was shown on the affected computer screens. The outcome of clicking the display ads and installing the plug-ins resulted in infecting over a million computers subsequently. A total of 26 million Digibyte, Decred and Siacoin tokens were mined over the course of two years, says the police.
As per a report by Coindesk, the hackers wanted to mine more minor cryptocurrencies as the crypto mining malware did not require a significant amount of computing power and the back-end mining process is quieter hence less likely to be spotted by victims.