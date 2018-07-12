Opera browser to introduce built-in cryptocurrency wallet for Android users

Popular web browser Opera is planning to give its Android users access to a built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

According to reports, the new version of Opera browser is expected to come with new storage solution for cryptocurrency Ethereum, its tokens and several collectibles.

According to a report by The Next Web, Ethereum’s Web3 API will be inbuilt in the latest Opera version.

Opera will use Android’s secure system lock to complete cryptocurrency transactions directly from the browser.

In a private beta test, Opera has already begun rolling out the Crypto Wallet enabled version of its browser to selected users. The new tool is expected to be rolled out for the public in near future.

Earlier this year, Opera had updated its desktop browser for advanced protection against more than fifty crypto-jackers.

The browser had also updated its inbuilt currency converter to support major cryptocurrencies.