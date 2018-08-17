Nvidia says drop in GPU sales due to drop in demand by crypto miners

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada (Reuters)

Graphics processing unit (GPU) producer Nvidia has reported a 'substantial decline' in GPU sales, owing to less demand from cryptocurrency miners.

Nvidia's CFO Colette Kress said that the company had previously anticipated cryptocurrency to be meaningful for the year, but is now projecting no contributions going forward.

A report in Coindesk said that with the announcement of its second-quarter earnings, Kress' GPU business revenue was USD 2.6 billion, up 40 percent from a year earlier, and was down 4 percent sequentially.

She connected the substantial decline in cryptocurrency GPUs to the offset of record performances in gaming, professional visualisation and data centre services.

Nvidia, in its revenue outlook, had anticipated the cryptocurrency-specific products to decline by approximately USD 100 million, while the actual crypto-specific product revenue turned out to be USD 18 million.

The company might have gained due to a demand increase for GPU by cryptocurrency miners in the past, however, as Kress points out it was hard to quantify the amount generated through mining versus traditional markets.

A representative of the company had previously stated the company’s cryptocurrency profits to be 'approximately flat' whereas the majority of graphics card demands came from gamers because of the 'amazing games that are out right now.'