App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nvidia says drop in GPU sales due to drop in demand by crypto miners

Nvidia in its revenue outlook had anticipated the cryptocurrency-specific products to decline by approximately USD 100 million, while the actual crypto-specific product revenue turned out to be USD 18 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada (Reuters)
Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, delivers his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada (Reuters)

Graphics processing unit (GPU) producer Nvidia has reported a 'substantial decline' in GPU sales, owing to less demand from cryptocurrency miners.

Nvidia's CFO Colette Kress said that the company had previously anticipated cryptocurrency to be meaningful for the year, but is now projecting no contributions going forward.

report in Coindesk said that with the announcement of its second-quarter earnings, Kress' GPU business revenue was USD 2.6 billion, up 40 percent from a year earlier, and was down 4 percent sequentially.

She connected the substantial decline in cryptocurrency GPUs to the offset of record performances in gaming, professional visualisation and data centre services.

related news

Nvidia, in its revenue outlook, had anticipated the cryptocurrency-specific products to decline by approximately USD 100 million, while the actual crypto-specific product revenue turned out to be USD 18 million.

The company might have gained due to a demand increase for GPU by cryptocurrency miners in the past, however, as Kress points out it was hard to quantify the amount generated through mining versus traditional markets.

A representative of the company had previously stated the company’s cryptocurrency profits to be 'approximately flat' whereas the majority of graphics card demands came from gamers because of the 'amazing games that are out right now.'
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #NVIDIA #Trending News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.