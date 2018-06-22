Now, travellers can swap leftover euros at Amsterdam airport for crypto

At Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, departing travellers now will be able to exchange their euros for cryptos if needed.

Many individuals all over the globe have faced the situation where they leave a country but are still in possession of the local currency from the country they had visited. In such situations, one can try to exchange the local money for the currency of their home country, but it is not always possible to do in the country of departure.

However, Schiphol airport in Amsterdam has introduced a whole new service which has given the fellow travellers a solution and an ease of access to the whole leftover money exchange chaos. So what Schiphol airport in Amsterdam has done is that they have installed a ‘Bitcoin ATM’ from where it will be possible to exchange leftover euros for Bitcoin or Ethereum.

On Wednesday, the airport administration officially announced this addition of a whole new service at the airport. They also noted that at the moment they are trying to evaluate the existing demand for the two major cryptocurrencies among travellers. As per a report by Coinspeaker, Schiphol has announced a six-month trial of their unique for Europe initiative.

“Schiphol is constantly looking for ways to innovate and provide optimum service to passengers. With the Bitcoin ATM, we hope to provide a useful service to passengers by allowing them to easily exchange ‘local’ euros for the ‘global’ cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. That can be beneficial if, for instance, it’s not possible to spend euros in their home country,” said the director of Consumer Products & Services at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Tanja Dik.

The Bitcoin ATM is located in Arrival Hall 2 and is also in the corridor to Departure Halls 1 and 2. The ATM also accepts euro bills.