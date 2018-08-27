New RBI unit to track emerging technologies like blockchain: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established an internal unit to research and regulating new emerging technologies, specifically cryptocurrency, blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

As per a report by The Economic Times, the RBI has secretly formed this new unit to research and supervise disruptive technologies through draft rules in the future, although there has been no formal announcement.

The report quoted a source who said that the RBI as a regulator has to explore new areas to check what can be adopted and what cannot and this unit is on an experimental basis and will evolve.

After years of public caution against cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, the RBI felt it was necessary to regulate the sector during Supreme Court hearing in July this year.

The RBI issued a circular earlier in April to all regulated financial institutions, which included banks and forbade them from transacting or providing services to companies associated with cryptocurrencies. The effect of this mandate has had a crippling effect on domestic cryptocurrency trading and has led to crypto exchanges opposing the banking ban that is now being contested in the Supreme Court.

The unit, as per the report, has been operational for a month and already being overseen by a manager.