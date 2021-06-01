MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

New OCC chief suggests setting up a 'Regulatory Perimeter' for crypto markets: Report

However, not everyone is on board with this decision. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance's US Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Brooks has even warned against a tightening regulatory climate in Washington.

Moneycontrol News
June 01, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Michael Hsu, who took over as acting comptroller as of May 10, said he would like US officials to work in lockstep to set a “regulatory perimeter” for cryptocurrencies, a Financial Times report quoted him as saying.

Michael Hsu, who took over as acting comptroller as of May 10, said he would like US officials to work in lockstep to set a “regulatory perimeter” for cryptocurrencies, a Financial Times report quoted him as saying.


In a bid to increase oversight of the cryptocurrency market, the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) may be looking to strengthen ties with other governmental agencies.

Crypto markets in the United States thus far have been largely unstructured. Agencies involved  are creating their own interpretive guidance and rulemaking outside of the purview of federal legislation, Coindesk reported.

However, this may change now. Michael Hsu, who took over as acting comptroller as of May 10,  said he would like US officials to work in lockstep to set a “regulatory perimeter” for cryptocurrencies, a Financial Times report quoted him as saying.

“It really comes down to coordinating across the agencies,” Hsu said, according to the report. “Just in talking to some of my peers, there is interest in coordinating a lot more of these things.”


Hsu's active interest in wanting intergovernmental agency intervention comes only two weeks after he made a request for a review of all of the OCC’s pending matters, interpretative letters, and guidance relating to digital assets and cryptocurrencies.


Shortly after announcing his request, he told a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., that his bureau, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation may set up an interagency “sprint” policy team to examine the cryptocurrency industry, the report said.

However, not everyone is on board with this decision. Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance's US Chief Executive Officer (CEO)  Brian Brooks has even warned against a tightening regulatory climate in Washington.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 1, 2021 03:56 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.