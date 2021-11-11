Nearly half of American millennials comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency: Survey

The value has reached $3.007 trillion (2.6 trillion euros), said CoinGecko, which tracks prices of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies. (Representative Image: Reuters)

As many as 49 percent of millennials in America are comfortable with investing in cryptocurrency, according to a Bankrate survey. Out of the 49 percent, 15 percent answered they are ‘Very comfortable’ with investing in cryptocurrency while 34 percent picked ‘Somewhat comfortable.’

People in the age group of 25-40 years are also called millennials.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of Generation X (ages 41-56) and only 22 percent of baby boomers (ages 57-75) said they were comfortable with investing in digital currency.

The study conducted for Bankrate via phone interview by SSRS interviewed 1,008 adults from May 25-30, 2021.

The cryptocurrency frenzy has taken over investors with the world cryptocurrency market touching $3 trillion for the first time, according to calculations on November 8, as mainstream investors increasingly jump on board.

The value reached $3.007 trillion (2.6 trillion euros) today, said CoinGecko, which tracks prices of more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, hit a record-high $66,000 last month after taking another step towards mainstream status. It surged back above $66,000 on November 8 close to its all-time peak after a five percent jump.

However, even with a surge in cryptocurrency investors, real estate and cash remains the preferred investments over next 10 years for American investors.

According to another Bankrate survey, 28 percent of Americans prefer real estate as the way to invest money not needed for 10 years or more, up from 26 percent last year, when stocks topped the list.

“The strong preference for cash is ironic given record low interest rates and renewed concerns about inflation, and could be particularly damaging the longer inflation exceeds returns on cash investments,” Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst stated.

“While the pandemic has underscored the need to have sufficient short-term savings, cash investments do not pay off over long time periods.”