business Moneycontrol Masterclass | 75 lakh people in India invest in cryptocurrencies There are 75 lakh people in India who invest in cryptocurrencies. There are 350 startups operate in blockchain and crypto. Indians hold billions of dollars in bitcoins in their portfolio. Rs 10K-15K crore worth crypto is held by Indians today. Watch Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX and Nischal Shetty, Founder & CEO, WazirX decode the scale & scope of Crypto in India