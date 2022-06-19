English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Middle East-focused crypto firm BitOasis cuts jobs amid sector turmoil

    The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by extreme volatility with crypto lender Celsius Network freezing withdrawals early last week as investors dumped risky assets on fears about aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to cool red hot inflation.

    Reuters
    June 19, 2022 / 09:24 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    BitOasis, a Middle East-focused cryptocurrency exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, said on Sunday it laid off nine of its staff, the latest company in the sector to cut jobs in the face of a downturn and market turmoil.

    The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by extreme volatility with crypto lender Celsius Network freezing withdrawals early last week as investors dumped risky assets on fears about aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to cool red hot inflation.

    On Tuesday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said it was slashing 1,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce.

    BitOasis was founded in Dubai in 2015 and serves English and Arabic speaking customers in the Gulf.

    "Earlier this week, nine employees were made redundant across offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman," its CEO and co-founder Ola Doudin said in an email.

    Close

    A spokesperson for the company said this represented nearly 5% of the company's workforce.

    In 2021, BitOasis received permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility from the Abu Dhabi Global Market and is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the UAE central bank.

    BitOasis received provisional approval from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in March 2022.
    Reuters
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #Dubai #jobs
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 09:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.