Melania Trump's NFT collection to help children in foster care

First lady Melania Trump speaks during a campaign rally on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Atglen, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, recently announced the launch of her own NFT platform. An unspecified portion of the proceeds from her NFT collection will be used to help children ageing out of foster care.

The debut NFT, titled "Melania's Vision", is a watercolour created by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. The digital artwork, which will be available for sale by the end of this year, will be priced at 1 SOL, or approximately $150.

The NFT will be available on the Solana blockchain and is seemingly powered by Parler, an infamous American microblogging and social networking service, which has a user base consisting majorly of Trump supporters, conservatives, far-right extremists and more.

Additionally, she also plans to launch additional NFT collectibles on this platform, with an upcoming auction that is set to be held on 11th January 2022. This will include not just digital and physical artworks, but also a “physical one-of-a-kind accessory.”

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavour, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community." Trump said on the development.

An NFT is a digital asset that uses blockchain to record the ownership status and verify the title authenticity of digital objects, which can range from a song, artwork, paintings or more.

However, Decrypt reported that - per a Solana representative - her decision was completely "organic" and does not form a part of any of the company's initiatives.

“I wanted to inform you, to avoid any confusion, that her choice to use the Solana blockchain was completely organic, and this project is not part of any Solana-led initiative,” the representative told Decrypt in a statement.