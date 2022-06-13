MC Cryptocurrency Roundup | Bitcoin sinks to 18-month low, Celsius halts withdrawals, and other top stories

Representative image

Bitcoin slips below $25,000, its lowest level in 18 months

Bitcoin tumbled on June 13 to an 18-month low to under $25,000 as investors shunned risky assets in a global selloff.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency dived about 10 percent to hit $24,692 in morning London deals, sinking to a level last seen in December 2020.

World stock markets have plunged after data on June 10 showed US inflation at a fresh four-decade high, increasing recession fears. The global crypto market cap is down to $1.03 trillion, a 7.5 percent drop in just 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

"The correlation between the equity markets and bitcoin continues to" gain strength, said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam. The virtual unit has collapsed 65 percent in value since striking a record peak in November 2021.

Celsius tanks 70% in 1 hour after company pauses withdrawals to "stabilise liquidity'

The Celsius Network, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform and one of the largest crypto lenders, announced it was “pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts.” It has 1.7 million customers.

The company's CEL token quickly reacted, dropping 70 per cent in one hour from a prior high of $0.49 earlier on Sunday down to $0.15, according to CoinMarketCap.

The value of assets on its platform dropped by half to $12 billion in May, from $24 billion in December 2021. Between March and May, a billion dollars flowed out of the system, the Financial Times reported.

Dogecoin down over 90% since Elon Musk's SLN appearance

DOGE is valued at a little over $0.06, down almost 91 percent since the eve of Musk’s SNL appearance on May 8, 2021. That night, Musk performed a series of monologues and skits that often referred to Dogecoin mockingly.

During the show’s signature "Weekend Update" sketch, Musk conceded when pressed by cast members that Dogecoin was a “hustle”.















Altcoins that will disappear if bitcoin makes a comeback in 2022















The coin began to plummet in value in real time as the show aired, shedding over 20 percent of its value in an hour. So many people tried to offload the cryptocurrency during the SNL broadcast that trading app Robinhood was briefly overwhelmed by the volume of Dogecoin transactions.

A spectacular increase in the demand for altcoins in the year 2021 and in the present comes as no big a surprise. Though bitcoin has always managed to draw eyeballs from everywhere around, there are other cryptocurrencies as well, that stand the potential to make it into the investment portfolio.

All other cryptocurrencies apart from bitcoin are referred to as altcoins. Now that a good number of big players in the market are showing keen interest in altcoins, the top altcoins that will disappear if bitcoin makes a comeback in 2022 are as follows: Solana, Cosmos, Near Protocol, Chainlink, Uniswap, Polkadot, Polygon, Theta, Avalanche, and Lucky Block, reported Analytics Insight.