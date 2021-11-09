MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Mastercard set to launch crypto-linked Payment Cards in Asia Pacific

Mastercard's new partners – Thailand-based Amber Group and Bitkub, along with Australia headquartered CoinJar offer cryptocurrency purchase and exchange services in their respective domestic markets

Smriti Chaudhary
November 09, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
According to a Mastercard survey, 45 percent of those surveyed in APAC say they are likely to consider using cryptocurrency in the next year. (File image)

According to a Mastercard survey, 45 percent of those surveyed in APAC say they are likely to consider using cryptocurrency in the next year. (File image)

Payment card networks Mastercard has partnered with cryptocurrency service providers Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar to launch its first crypto-funded Mastercard payment cards in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“Cryptocurrencies are many things to people—an investment, a disruptive technology, or a unique financial tool. As interest and attention surges from all quarters, their real-world applications are now emerging beyond the speculative,” said Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

The announcement comes at a time when some merchants are already accepting payments in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. According to a Mastercard survey, 45 percent of those surveyed in APAC say they are likely to consider using cryptocurrency in the next year.

Thailand-based Amber Group and Bitkub, along with Australia-based CoinJar offer cryptocurrency purchase and exchange services in their respective domestic markets. These companies are the first APAC-based cryptocurrency platforms to join Mastercard’s global Crypto Card Program that lets cardholders convert their crypto holdings into a fiat currency.

“Rather than directly transferring cryptocurrencies to a merchant, cardholders will now be able to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency which can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world, both online and offline. Currency will always enter Mastercard’s network as traditional fiat currency,” the company added.

Close

Related stories

The payment card company had first announced in February this year that it will begin supporting cryptocurrencies on its network.

The company justified its decision to bring cryptocurrencies on its network as a matter of choice. "Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money," it has said.

It had further clarified that “not all of today’s cryptocurrencies will be supported” on the network. “While stablecoins are more regulated and reliable than in the recent past, many of the hundreds of digital assets in circulation still need to tighten their compliance measures, so they won’t meet our requirements,” it stated in a blog post.
Smriti Chaudhary
Tags: #Business #crypto payments #cryptocurrency #Mastercard
first published: Nov 9, 2021 09:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.