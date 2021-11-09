Mastercard set to launch crypto-linked Payment Cards in Asia Pacific

According to a Mastercard survey, 45 percent of those surveyed in APAC say they are likely to consider using cryptocurrency in the next year. (File image)

Payment card networks Mastercard has partnered with cryptocurrency service providers Amber, Bitkub and CoinJar to launch its first crypto-funded Mastercard payment cards in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

“Cryptocurrencies are many things to people—an investment, a disruptive technology, or a unique financial tool. As interest and attention surges from all quarters, their real-world applications are now emerging beyond the speculative,” said Rama Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Digital & Emerging Partnerships and New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

The announcement comes at a time when some merchants are already accepting payments in digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. According to a Mastercard survey, 45 percent of those surveyed in APAC say they are likely to consider using cryptocurrency in the next year.

Thailand-based Amber Group and Bitkub, along with Australia-based CoinJar offer cryptocurrency purchase and exchange services in their respective domestic markets. These companies are the first APAC-based cryptocurrency platforms to join Mastercard’s global Crypto Card Program that lets cardholders convert their crypto holdings into a fiat currency.

“Rather than directly transferring cryptocurrencies to a merchant, cardholders will now be able to instantly convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency which can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world, both online and offline. Currency will always enter Mastercard’s network as traditional fiat currency,” the company added.

The payment card company had first announced in February this year that it will begin supporting cryptocurrencies on its network.

The company justified its decision to bring cryptocurrencies on its network as a matter of choice. "Mastercard isn’t here to recommend you start using cryptocurrencies. But we are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital value – traditional or crypto – however they want. It should be your choice, it’s your money," it has said.

It had further clarified that “not all of today’s cryptocurrencies will be supported” on the network. “While stablecoins are more regulated and reliable than in the recent past, many of the hundreds of digital assets in circulation still need to tighten their compliance measures, so they won’t meet our requirements,” it stated in a blog post.