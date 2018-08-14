Marvel in two minds about legal move against crypto startup's 'Wacoinda' plans

A cryptocurrency startup - Wilsondom LLC - has taken inspiration from the fictional nation of Wakanda from Marvel’s motion picture Black Panther. Marvel, however, is yet to take a legal decision on whether it wants to oppose the move of the cryptocurrency startup.

Marvel Characters, the company’s subsidiary, had filed for extensions with the US Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) last week to grant some more time before making its decision regarding the opposition of the Wakanda Wine Fest and Wacoinda trademark submissions.

Filed by Wilsondom LLC, the trademarks, as reported by the Coindesk, aims to launch cryptocurrencies that are focussed on financial and educational services. If approved, the Wakoinda trademark would be applicable to initiatives taken for the financial education and economic empowerment for the African-American community.

Though the Wacoinda trademark was filed in February, Marvel’s request for an extension is valid only until November 14 to decide if it wishes to oppose the patent.

The other cryptocurrency related project based on Marvel’s Black Panther was announced by the African singer Akon in June 2018, who stated his desire to create a cryptocurrency named Akoin and planned of building a “real-life Wakanda”. The plan to build the city was set in motion when the President of Senegal, Macky Sall gifted 2,000-acre area of land to the singer.