MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Market cap of cryptocurrencies surpasses $1 trillion, bitcoin jumps 9% to trade above $37k

The stellar start is on the back of a landmark year in which bitcoin rose more than 300 percent, gaining almost 50 percent in December alone.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

Cryptocurrencies are rising and how. The total value of the cryptocurrencies passed the $1-trillion mark for the first time on January 7.

Bitcoin, which represents about 69 percent of the total market, rose over 9 percent, surpassing the $37,000-mark for the first time.

Interest in cryptocurrencies has soared recently, with investors viewing them as a hedge against inflation and an alternative to the depreciating dollar.

At the time of writing this copy, bitcoin was trading down 8.56percent at $37,050.34. It touched a 24-hour high of $37,739.08, which is also its lifetime high, and a 24-hour low of $33,660.35. The premier cryptocurrency has surged 27.76 percent in the new year, which is in its seventh day.

The stellar start is on the back of a landmark year in which bitcoin rose more than 300 percent, gaining almost 50 percent in December alone.

Close

Related stories

According to investment bank JP Morgan, the premier cryptocurrency has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

"Bitcoin’s competition with gold has already started in our mind," the Wall Street bank’s strategists said in a note, citing recent $7 billion outflows from gold and more than $3 billion of inflows into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Former Merrill Lynch economist and long-time bear David Rosenberg said the sharp rally had pushed the cryptocurrency to the "bubble" zone.

In an interview to CNBC, Rosenberg said, "The parabolic move in bitcoin in such a short time period, I would say for any security, is highly abnormal."

According to him, gold offered better value at the current juncture. "It has 1/5 of the volatility that bitcoin does," Rosenberg said. "I’ve been very bullish on gold, and I remain bullish on gold."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #Cryptocurency #markets
first published: Jan 7, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.