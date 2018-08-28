App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mark Zuckerberg's sister joins major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Facebook co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg has joined the advisory team of Huobi, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to a report by NewsBTC, Randi would be providing expert opinion on Huobi’s public chain, starting from the basic technology to its industrial applications, commercial modelling, etc. and support Huobi’s Public Chain Leadership Competition.

Both private and public chains are decentralised peer-to-peer networks.

Anyone can join and participate in the public chains as the network is entirely open.

The Huobi Chain Project will provide individuals and organizations with a reliable financial protocol for value exchange, fundraising and securitisation.

Randi, a Harvard graduate worked at Facebook for six years and is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Editor-in-Chief of Dot Complicated and creator of an animated TV show called Dot.

She was nominated for an Emmy award and was featured as one of 50 Digital Power Players in 2010.

Facebook had banned all cryptocurrency-related advertisements in early 2018, including ads that promoted financial products and services associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options and initial coin offerings.

However, in June, Facebook reversed its decision of outright ban of crypto-related advertisements, and allowed related content from pre-approved advertisers, while prohibiting ads promoting binary options and initial coin offerings.

Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency and plans to study all the aspects of cryptocurrencies for solving important issues at Facebook.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 06:53 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Huobi #Mark Zuckerberg #Trending News #World News

