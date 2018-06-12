App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Little-known Estonian firm informs SEC about raising $180 million in token sale

According to initial reports, the company will be distributing GoWeb tokens to their pre-investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
estonia
estonia

A little-known startup from Estonia is planning to raise $180 million as part of a Simple Agreement for Future Token (SAFT) sale. As per a document published by the US stocks regulator SEC, the offering is for the "sale and issuance of rights to receive GoWeb tokens in the future via a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens."

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR document system published a notice of Exempt Offering of Securities on June 4. The offering shows that the company is raising funds by selling effective promises that the tokens will be distributed in the future.

According to initial reports, the company will be distributing GoWeb tokens to their pre-investors in the future. Many startups and companies have raised funding in a similar fashion using the SAFT model.

However, so far there is little and unclear data about the kind of the company or its planned token. The SEC document says that the company was first established in March 2018.

related news

Blockchain news platform Coindesk's attempts to get a comment from the representatives of the company were unsuccessful.

This token sale is significant as, at $180 million, it will be one of the largest token sales made till date.

The Estonian government has been previously linked to a national cryptocurrency project. However, it seems that the new regulations by EU have led to some significant scaling-back to the initiative.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.