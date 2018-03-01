Lawsuit alleges self proclaimed 'Satoshi' Craig Wright stole $5bn worth of bitcoins from his partner

The self-proclaimed founder of Bitcoin, Craig Wright, has been sued for stealing bitcoins worth in excess of USD 5 billion previously owned by his deceased partner.

The lawsuit filed in the Florida District court earlier this months by the estate of Wright’s partner David Kleiman, accuses Wright of stealing 550,000 to 1.1 million bitcoins which the duo (him and Kleiman) had mined when they participated in a joint venture.

The lawsuit further alleges that Wright also forged multiple backdated documents after Kleiman’s death to indicate that the ownership of the bitcoins in question and multiple rights on the Bitcoin technology was passed to Wright.

The plaintiff, Ira Kleiman, David Kleiman’s brother and the personal representative of his estate sought the return of those bitcoins which could be worth over USD 10 billion as of now.

The plaintiff mentioned multiple evidence to prove their claim, including email exchanges between Wright and Ira Kleiman which happened shortly after David’s death.

“[Dave] mentioned that you had 1 million Bitcoins in the trust and since you said he has 300,000 as his part. I was figuring the other 700,000 is yours,” Ira Kleiman wrote shortly after his brother’s death in 2013. “Is that correct?”

“Around that,” Wright replied. “Minus what was needed for the company’s use.” (A copy of the lawsuit is embedded at the end of this story)

Wright first became public in December 2015 when he famously claimed that he was the fabled founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. Wright, at that time, offered to demonstrate his claim by Nakamoto’s cryptographic signatures but they proved to be faulty. Ultimately, he was unsuccessful in convincing the Bitcoin community.

The lawsuit, interestingly, makes no claims of either Wright’s or Kleiman’s role in the creation of Bitcoin. It neither comments anything on their connection to Nakamoto.

“It is unclear whether Craig, Dave, and/or both created Bitcoin,” the complaint reads. “For reasons not yet completely clear, they chose to keep their involvement in Bitcoin hidden from most of their family and friends. It is undeniable, however, that Craig and Dave were involved in Bitcoin from its inception and that they both accumulated a vast wealth of bitcoins from 2009 through 2013.”