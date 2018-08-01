App
Cryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Korean police investigating $53 million ICO token scam based on a gold-rich shipwreck

Despite the lack of evidence, the group attracted over 60 billion won ($53 million) in investments from around 100,000 people

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

South Korean authorities are investigating a possible cryptocurrency fraud based on a claimed discovery of 100-years-old gold-rich shipwreck from the sea, a local daily reported on Wednesday.

Shinil Group, which launched a cryptocurrency exchange called Donskoi International Exchange and a token named Shinil Gold Coin, has claimed to have found a Russian Navy ship estimated to have $134 billion worth of gold.

The claims have been questioned by the industry experts and media outlets. The CEO himself had admitted that there was no firm evidence that the ship contained anything of value in a media briefing held last week. Moreover, the selling plan of the token resembles a pyramid scheme.

Despite the lack of evidence, the group attracted over 60 billion won ($53 million) in investments from around 100,000 people, the report said. In return for the investment, the group promised gold from the salvaged ship.

The police have issued a travel ban on CEO of the group, Choi Yong-seok. A questioning will follow soon. However, the person who has been accused of being the mastermind behind the alleged scam is far from the clutches of the law.

Yu Ji-beom, head of an affiliated Shinil Group based in Singapore, is said to be in Vietnam. He is accused of spearheading the establishment of Donskoi International Exchange. He was also among the first to post about the shipwreck. Yu has earlier been involved in a real estate fraud.

Apparently, the claim of finding the shipwreck by Shinil Group was disputed by the government-run Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology and Dong Ah Construction Industrial, which told the Korean media that it discovered the wreck in 2003.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 12:33 pm

