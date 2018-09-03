Japanese messaging giant LINE launching its own cryptocurrency

Moneycontrol News

Japanese social messaging giant LINE is gearing up to launch its own cryptocurrency called Link.

A report in The Independent said that a total of 1 billion tokens will be issued to users, out of which 800 million will be distributed to public users as payment for a range of LINE services while 200 million will be kept with the company as a reserve.

As per the announcement, the new tokens are being issued via a new subsidiary established in Singapore in the month of April called LINE Tech Plus PTE.

As per the LINE’s token economy white paper, the company is planning to rollout the initial two decentralized applications (dapps) in the month of September with over 10 to be released by the first quarter of 2019.

“The incentive system has been designed to spread adoption of the cryptocurrency and also the range of services and apps that support it," Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa said.

The company specified in the announcement that through Bitbox exchange, LINE users can trade Link with other cryptocurrencies as of September but Link will not be available for users in Japan as Bitbox is currently not a licensed exchange platform by Financial Services Agency in Japan.

Link will not have an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) unlike other crypto currencies and digital tokens instead will have a rewards system that would compensate the users with LINK for using certain services which are within the LINE ecosystem.

This new launch by LINE aims to boost the development and adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.