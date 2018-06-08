Japanese financial regulator blames executives in its first crypto-exchange rejection report

The aftershocks of $500 million Coincheck hack in January were felt on Thursday when the Financial Services Agency, apex Japanese financial regulator, issued its first official rejection of a cryptocurrency exchange application.

The FSA in a report said it was rejecting FSHO's application after the exchange failed to comply with its suggestions following on-site inspections earlier in the year. Two suspension orders were slapped following the inspections.

The Japanese financial authority had made on-site inspections to all cryptocurrency exchanges following the biggest cryptocurrency heist in the history. Some irregularities which included lack of know-your-customer and security measures at FSHO were found by the officials which had prompted the suspension orders, the report said.

The order of suspension was served on March 8 with a one-month ultimatum. On March 23, a second inspection was conducted “to confirm the improvement situation related to the business improvement.” Subsequently, a second suspension order was passed on April 6.

The FSA asked the exchange to get their house in order while the operation was halted. The Agency alleges a large part of the issue which led to its rejection stems from FSHO's unwillingness to cooperate with government officials.

The report states that a change in management was brought as business improvement measures by delegating internal audits to external lawyers and certified public accountants, plus a new president and directors were also appointed.

However, “with regard to projects that are extremely important in terms of management,” the former management team continued to effectively control the company and progressed without obtaining the consent of the new representative director and president.

Subsequently, the newly appointed directors, auditors and the president resigned from their posts after a meeting with shareholders.

Thus, the report alleges that the company was unsuccessful in implementing business improvement orders and establishing a system to implement internal audits, making it a basis of rejection.