International task force J5 notes use of cryptocurrencies in tax crimes

US tax regulator Internal Revenue Service has said that it will set a new team of officials to deal with international and transnational tax crimes and cybercrimes through use of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency has already been discussed as a threat in the light of financial crimes. In the formation of Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (J5), tax enforcement agencies from nations like the UK, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands will be joining with IRS to conduct legal proceedings against tax crimes, as per a press release.

The J5 organisation will list down more effective measures against tax crimes by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Despite unrevealing the details of their working, the initiatives taken on the problem will be known expectedly around late 2018 as per a news release.

Hans van der Vlist, Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service general director said, "The unique thing about the J5 is the operational collaboration between five countries on tackling professional enablers that facilitate offshore tax crime, cybercrime and the threat of cryptocurrencies to tax administrations, as well as making best use of internationally available data and technology."

The Canada Revenue Agency’s general director, Johanne Charbonneau promised that J5 with the international cooperation is building a series of ‘serious commitment’ to combat against international tax crimes, including the ones under cybercrimes through cryptocurrency. However, no details regarding J5 or how it will work are disclosed yet.