India will make a trillion-dollar mistake by banning cryptocurrencies: Balaji Srinivasan

"It would be a shame if India, which is looking up on so many other dimensions such as UPI, Aadhaar etc, were to make a trillion-dollar mistake by banning cryptocurrencies or by regulating it too harshly, sending its best & brightest overseas, This is a trillion-dollar decision either way", Dr Balaji S. Srinivasan, Investor & Entrepreneur at Moneycontrol Masterclass

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrency ban #video
first published: Feb 20, 2021 03:50 pm

