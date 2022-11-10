"I'm sorry... I f---ed up": Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried blames himself for FTX fiasco

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on November 10 took to Twitter to admit that he "f---ed up" while announcing that he is winding down Alameda Research, the trading firm he co-founded alongside FTX.



1) I'm sorry. That's the biggest thing.

I fucked up, and should have done better. — SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 10, 2022

In a series of tweets, Bankman-Fried said, "...I was CEO, which means that *I* was responsible for making sure that things went well. *I*, ultimately, should have been on top of everything. I clearly failed in that. I'm sorry."

The tweets come as Bankman-Fried (popularly know as SBF) is begging for billions of dollars to stave off bankruptcy after rival exchange Binance pulled out of a deal to acquire it. Earlier this year, the exchange was valued at $32 billion, but now, Bankman-Fried is scrambling for funds.

“I also should have been communicating more very recently,” wrote Bankman-Fried. “Transparently--my hands were tied during the duration of the possible Binance deal; I wasn’t particularly allowed to say much publicly. But of course it’s on me that we ended up there in the first place.”

He also said he was in talks with "a number of players" in the crypto sector, including Justin Sun who is the founder of crypto token Tron.

Thus, providing an update on the failing situation at FTX, Bankman-Fried mentioned that excluding US business, its international operation has a total market value of assets and collateral that is higher than client deposits. However, he goes on to say that is "different from liquidity for delivery--as you can tell from the state of withdrawals.”

"The liquidity varies widely, from very to very little," he added.

Again, blaming himself for the scenario, the crypto billionaire added, "The full story here is one I'm still fleshing out every detail of, but as a very high level, I fucked up twice."

"The first time, a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts meant that I was substantially off on my sense of users' margin. I thought it was way lower," he tweeted.

Adding to it, Bankman-Fried also recounted that on Sunday, the exchange saw roughly $5 billion of withdrawals, which he called “the largest by a huge margin.”

He also added that his number one priority “by far” is “doing right by users.” To that end, he says that he and the team are spending the week doing everything they can to raise liquidity.

“I can’t make any promises about that,” he said. “But I’m going to try.”

What's next for FTX?

Elaborating on the plans of beleaguered crypto exchange going forward, Bankman-Fried they are in talks with a number of players about next steps.

“Every penny of that--and of the existing collateral--will go straight to users, unless or until we’ve done right by them,” he asserted.

“After that, investors--old and new--and employees who have fought for what’s right for their career, and who weren’t responsible for any of the f--- ups.”

He also assured the customers that the executives "aren't doing any of the weird things that I see on Twitter--and nothing large at all. And one way or another, soon they won't be trading on FTX anymore."

Secondly, he mentioned that in any scenario in which FTX continues operating, "its first priority will be radical transparency--transparency it probably always should have been giving. Giving as close to on-chain transparency as it can: so that people know *exactly* what is happening on it."

He also said the company would take a "hard look" at governance. "I will not be around if I'm not wanted," he wrote adding, "all of the stakeholders--investors, regulators, users--would have a large part to play in how it would be run."

Bankman-Fried's seeming rant marks a stunning downfall for the 30-year-old crypto executive, who in a matter of days transformed from his status of industry savior to the one who needed saving.

The problems at FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, have triggered a broader crisis of confidence in cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin falling below $16,000 overnight for the first time since late 2020.

Meanwhile, American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital had earlier today wrote down the full value of its holdings in FTX, a signal the venture capital firm sees no clear path to recouping its investment in the embattled cryptocurrency exchange.

“We are in the business of taking risk,” Sequoia wrote in a message to investors. “Some investments will surprise to the upside, and some will surprise to the downside.”

Sequoia is among a prominent list of backers who stand to lose big on their holdings of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Others include BlackRock Inc., Tiger Global Management and SoftBank Group Corp.

