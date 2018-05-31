Hackers demand $1m in Ripple coins after gaining access to sensitive bank data

Hackers who stole sensitive information on thousands of customers of two Canadian banks have demanded $1 million in Ripple cryptocurrency coins (XRP) to not release the data trove publically.

The hackers claimed to have personal information of a total of 90,000 accounts of Bank of Montreal and CIBC's online bank Simplii Financial including names, account numbers, passwords, security questions and answers, social insurance numbers and account balances, a CBC News report said.

The hackers reportedly sent a mail to the banks demanding a ransom before May 28. It was not clear however if the hackers wanted the ransom equivalent in US dollar terms or Canadian dollars.

"These ... profile will be leaked on fraud forum and fraud community as well as the 90,000 left if we don't get the payment before May 28, 2018, 11:59PM," the email said.

The hackers - apparently from Russia - as a proof that they have what they claim, sent details of one customer each from both banks in the mail.

The emails briefly but explicitly explained how did they hack into accounts. The hackers claimed they used a common mathematical algorithm which was designed to quickly validate relatively short numeric sequences such as credit card numbers and social insurance numbers.

The hackers used an algorithm to get the account numbers and posed as customers who have forgotten their passwords. This was enough to allow them to reset security question and answer and gaining access to all information.

Queried by CBC, Bank of Montreal said that it was not their practice to make payment to fraudsters. Simplii added that it was working with security experts to salvage the situation.