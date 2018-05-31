App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hackers demand $1m in Ripple coins after gaining access to sensitive bank data

It was not clear however if the hackers wanted the ransom equivalent in US dollar terms or Canadian dollars

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hackers who stole sensitive information on thousands of customers of two Canadian banks have demanded $1 million in Ripple cryptocurrency coins (XRP) to not release the data trove publically.

The hackers claimed to have personal information of a total of 90,000 accounts of Bank of Montreal and CIBC's online bank Simplii Financial including names, account numbers, passwords, security questions and answers, social insurance numbers and account balances, a CBC News report said.

The hackers reportedly sent a mail to the banks demanding a ransom before May 28. It was not clear however if the hackers wanted the ransom equivalent in US dollar terms or Canadian dollars.

"These ... profile will be leaked on fraud forum and fraud community as well as the 90,000 left if we don't get the payment before May 28, 2018, 11:59PM," the email said.

related news

The hackers - apparently from Russia - as a proof that they have what they claim,  sent details of one customer each from both banks in the mail.

The emails briefly but explicitly explained how did they hack into accounts. The hackers claimed they used a common mathematical algorithm which was designed to quickly validate relatively short numeric sequences such as credit card numbers and social insurance numbers.

The hackers used an algorithm to get the account numbers and posed as customers who have forgotten their passwords. This was enough to allow them to reset security question and answer and gaining access to all information.

Queried by CBC, Bank of Montreal said that it was not their practice to make payment to fraudsters. Simplii added that it was working with security experts to salvage the situation.
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #Ripple

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.