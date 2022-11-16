 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust falls as cryptocurrencies slide again

Nov 16, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST

Genesis, the latest company to be hit by FTX turmoil, is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is also the parent company of Grayscale.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest bitcoin fund, fell almost 7% on Wednesday, as investors dumped more digital assets after last week's high-profile unravelling of crypto exchange FTX.

Crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading said in a tweet it was temporarily suspending redemptions and new loan originations in the wake of FTX's collapse, which has given cryptocurrencies another hammering this year.

DCG tweeted that freezing Genesis' lending business had no impact on the firm and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Grayscale said it would be business as usual for its products and its underlying assets were unaffected.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's discount to its net asset value, which hit an all-time low of 41% last week, is now at 37%. Shares have not traded at a premium since March 2021, Coinglass data showed.