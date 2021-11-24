business Government to take a forward-looking approach: Policy 4.0's Tanvi Ratna on Crypto Bill The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government for the winter session of parliament beginning November 29. Will India ban crypto and should retail investors be worried? Join Rahul Jagtiani as he speaks to Tanvi Ratna, CEO at Policy 4.0 on the upcoming crypto bill to be tabled in Parliament.