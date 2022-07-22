Government does not maintain data on crypto startups exiting India: Commerce ministry

The government does not maintain information on the exit of crypto startups from India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The response from the ministry followed Rajya Sabha member Derek’O Brien’s question if the government had taken note of crypto startups exiting India, its details and reasons and the impact on the economy.

The government added that the Reserve Bank of India has cautioned users and traders of virtual currencies that associating with crypto startups have economic, legal, customer protection and security risks.

The RBI has also directed the entities to maintain its KYC process in line with governing standards and also raised its concern over the adverse affect of cryptocurrencies on the economy. The answer noted that the value of cryptocurrencies depends on "speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored" so it will have a destabiling impact on the economy.

Exit of crypto startups from India has been a major issue in the industry as crypto and Web3 startups are moving away from the country because of multiple factors. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that these entrepreneurs are looking for places where they are welcome, supported and provided various benefits. Jurisdictions, like Dubai, are scrambling to create favourable rules and regulations to attract entrepreneurs.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the RBI has recommended to the government that it should frame regulations for cryptocurrencies and prohibit them. The government, however, seems to be of the view that a "global collaboration" is needed for any effective regulation or ban.

This comes at a time when crypto exchanges are grappling with declining volumes due to high tax in addition to the unfavourable tailwinds of the global market scenario.