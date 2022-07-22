English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol today at 3pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Government does not maintain data on crypto startups exiting India: Commerce ministry

    This was an answer to Rajya Sabha member Derek’O Brien’s question on if the Government has taken note of crypto startups exiting India, its details and reasons and the impact on the economy.

    Sanghamitra Kar
    July 22, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government does not maintain information on the exit of crypto startups from India, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry told the Rajya Sabha on Friday. 

    The response from the ministry followed Rajya Sabha member Derek’O Brien’s question if the government had taken note of crypto startups exiting India, its details and reasons and the impact on the economy.

    The government added that the Reserve Bank of India has cautioned users and traders of virtual currencies  that associating with crypto startups have economic, legal, customer protection and security risks.

    The RBI has also directed the entities to maintain its KYC process in line with governing standards and also raised its concern over the adverse affect of cryptocurrencies on the economy. The answer noted that the value of cryptocurrencies depends on "speculations and expectations of high returns that are not well anchored" so it will have a destabiling impact on the economy.

    Exit of crypto startups from India has been a major issue in the industry as crypto and Web3 startups are moving away from the country because of multiple factors. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that these entrepreneurs are looking for places where they are welcome, supported and provided various benefits. Jurisdictions, like Dubai, are scrambling to create favourable rules and regulations to attract entrepreneurs. 

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the RBI has recommended to the government that it should frame regulations for cryptocurrencies and prohibit them. The government, however, seems to be of the view that a "global collaboration" is needed for any effective regulation or ban.

    This comes at a time when crypto exchanges are grappling with declining volumes due to high tax in addition to the unfavourable tailwinds of the global market scenario.
    Sanghamitra Kar
    Tags: #cryptocurrencies #Derek’O Brien #Rajya Sabha
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.