you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google may soon start offering cloud-based platform to develop blockchain apps

Google's new partnership with Digital Asset would let users explore ways to use DLT/blockchain frameworks on Google’s Cloud Platform (GCP). Digital Asset has developed its one of a kind DLT software named BlockApps, a platform on which enterprises can develop blockchain apps.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech giant Google has announced a partnership with Digital Asset, a provider of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). This partnership will permit Google to offer a cloud-based platform to several financial service industries so that they can develop and run blockchain-based applications.

Google's new partnership with Digital Asset would let users explore ways to use DLT/blockchain frameworks on Google’s Cloud Platform (GCP).

Digital Asset has developed its one of a kind DLT software named BlockApps, a platform on which enterprises can develop blockchain apps.

According to the company, GCP plans on running the open source  integrations for Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum which are the two leading enterprise blockchain platforms.

GCP also joined the private beta of Digital Asset’s developer program that gives them the access to Digital Asset’s software development kit for its Digital Asset Modeling Language which is a smart contract coding language.

Digital Asset CEO Blythe Masters said in a statement, “This will reduce the technical barriers to DLT application development by delivering our advanced distributed ledger platform and modelling language to Google Cloud.”

Smart contracts are one of the blockchain based business automation tools that run against pre-determined business rules on the blockchain. On the other hand, Real world applications mean a smart contract that can determine when the conditions of a real estate purchase have been met

and in turn, release funds from the bank.

“We are delighted to innovate with Digital Asset in the distributed ledger space,” said Leonard Law, Head of Financial Services Platform at Google Cloud.

“DLT has great potential to benefit customers not just in the financial services industry, but across many industries, and we’re excited to bring these developer tools to Google Cloud.”
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 04:56 pm

tags #blockchain #cryptocurrency

