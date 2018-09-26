App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google lifts ban of some cryptocurrency advertisements

Regulated crypto exchanges will be allowed to purchase adverts through Google’s platform in US and Japan from next month.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Search engine giant Google will resume posting cryptocurrency adverts after banning them earlier in the year.

According to a report in CNBC, regulated crypto exchanges will be allowed to purchase adverts through Google’s platform in the US and Japan from next month.

The California-based company first imposed a ban on cryptocurrencies and related content in June this year. Reports suggest that the company will continue to reject ads for Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), adverts for crypto wallets and trading advice.

According to a report by The Verge, the hype over skyrocketing value of digital currencies and 'the negative side-effects associated' may have prompted Google to lift the ban.

related news

However, Google is not the only tech giant that has lifted the ban. Facebook, which was amongst the first to put in place a large-scale ban on crypto adverts, removed the ban in June on certain crypto-related adverts.

Like Google, Facebook continues to ban ICO ads. The company also asks crypto exchanges to comply with certain requirements, by filling a form, if they wish to run ads on the platform.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 05:30 pm

